Egypt Increases Allocations for Healthcare in Next Year’s Fiscal Budget Budget

To strengthen the healthcare sector in Egypt, the Egyptian government announced on Sunday 14 April an increase in funding for healthcare in the upcoming fiscal year, starting in July 2024.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait revealed that allocations for the health sector will rise by 25 percent, reaching EGP 495.6 billion (USD 10.4 billion). This commitment aligns with Egypt’s Vision 2030, which prioritizes the improvement of medical services for its citizens.

In addition to healthcare, the education sector will also receive a significant boost in funding. Allocations for education will increase by 45 percent, totaling EGP 858.3 billion (USD 17 billion). Scientific research is another area of focus, with allocations set to rise by 40.1 percent to more than EGP 139.5 billion (USD 2 billion).

Maait emphasized the government’s dedication to expanding healthcare initiatives by accelerating the expansion of comprehensive health insurance coverage and providing greater access to quality healthcare services for all Egyptians.

This budget announcement follows a social package implemented in March 2023, which allocated EGP 15 billion (USD 309 million) in additional increases for doctors, nurses, teachers, and university faculty members. This included salary increases for university professors, faculty members and assistants at universities, institutes, and research centers.