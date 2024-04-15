//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Where to Take Pilates Classes in Cairo

April 15, 2024
mm
mm

Beyond the traditional methods of working out, pilates is emerging as a beacon of mindful movement in Cairo’s fitness landscape. In recent years, various fitness centers have integrated pilates to its classes — offering a haven for individuals seeking to nurture their spirits and bodies.

Pilates — performed either on a mat or on a reformer machine — is a system of exercises that promote strength, flexibility, and stability. Reformer pilates are typically more intense than mat-based pilates because the springs on the machine add more resistance. The studios in Cairo cater to both beginners and seasoned practitioners — suitable for all levels.

Here is a list of Cairo’s studios that offer the best pilates classes — whether on mats, reformers, or with equipment.

B–URN
As an innovative fitness studio, B–URN is unmatched. The classes offered at B–URN are far from traditional — integrating varying workouts into their classes. Their famous “Megaformer” workouts combine pilates, Lagree, and personal training methods to produce a high intensity yet low impact workout.

FITSTOP
Fitstop is the one–stop destination for all things pilates. Whether mat, reformer, or their unique versions of pilates dubbed “pilates fusion” — it is never boring at Fitstop.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FITSTOP (@fitstop.cairo)

REFORM PILATES STUDIOS
Founded in 2010, Reform Pilates Studios is more than just a workout center. The studio follows a holistic mind-body approach that helps clients and athletes reach their full potential.

AXIS PILATES CAIRO
At Axis Pilates, there is a wide array of options for every athlete. From reformer pilates, mat and aero, to chair pilates — Axis Pilates is a dynamic studio.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Culture & Lifestyle
Culture & Lifestyle

Recommended for you

A Playlist Curated with Love, for the Month of Love

Best Local Places to Buy Perfumes and Scents

Is IQOS Better for Health and the Environment Than Traditional Cigarettes?