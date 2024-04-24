4 Local Egyptian Sportswear Brands to Wear

In recent years, the Egyptian fashion industry has witnessed a renaissance, where a wave of homegrown talent and creativity produced a wide array of fashion brands — sportswear is no exception.

As the fitness and sports industry expands, the local Egyptian brands have emerged with trendy, functional, and diverse designs. From yoga pants to running shorts, these local brands have infused international quality with Egyptian craftsmanship.

Whether it is for gym sessions or yoga practice, here are some of the local Egyptian brands offering sportswear.

NEXUS

Nexus offers breathable fabric, high quality, and aff0rdable workout clothes for men and women. From matching workout sets for women to performance sets for men — Nexus caters to every person’s needs.

MAGMA

Blending the highest quality with the latest tech — Magma provides athletes with dynamic clothing. Magma offers a distinct range of fitness clothing — ranging from activewear to sportswear.

SIGMA FIT

Sigma Fit is unparalleled in its cutting-edge technologies that provide comfort and protection during workouts. Beyond the fashionable aspect, Sigma Fit offers acti-dri, cooling, anti-bacterial, heat-lock, and hydrophobic technologies.

FIT TRIBE

A vibrant sportswear brand, Fit Tribe provides an array of colors and elegant styles that will uplift the regular and traditional look of sportswear. Through the sportswear, Fit Tribes aims to empower women to nourish their minds, souls, and bodies.