Egypt and the UAE Increase Daily Airdrop Relief to Gaza Strip

Egypt, in an effort to help Palestine, continues airdropping humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip alongside with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Egypt and the UAE are cooperating to secure a continuous flow of humanitarian aid and assist in fulfilling Palestinians’ essential needs amidst the escalating humanitarian crisis within the territory.

As of 2 May, both countries had already carried out 43 airdrops to northern Gaza, with a total of 2,914 tons dropped since the operation’s launch.

The Egyptian Air Force has increased its daily sorties to Northern Gaza, airdropping tens of tons of food aid and urgent relief items in cooperation with the UAE and under the auspice of Egypt’s President, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and several neighboring countries have also participated with Egypt in this international coalition to airdrop aid in Gaza, further intensifying daily sorties.

Concurrently, Egypt is engaged in the constant talks of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. While, the aid movement through the Rafah crossing continues to attempt to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.