EEP and Misr El Kheir Organized a School Race to Support Gaza

Egypt Education Platform (EEP) organized a race on 10 May in collaboration with Misr El Kheir Foundation to raise funds for Gaza, where 12 schools and nurseries participated.

EEP’s fourth edition of its annual run was held at District 5 in New Cairo, with the help of Marakez and Stamina Fitness. All ticket sales are to be donated to support Gaza, according to EEP.

EEP’s subsidiaries, Selah El-Telmeez and Option Travel attended the race, and students, teachers, and parents from the 12 schools joined in two races, one for one kilometer, and another for five kilometers.

Schools participating include James International School, Hayah School, Distinguished Language Schools, and Trillium and Beatles nurseries.

The platform has witnessed significant growth rates, covering diverse educational stages, and serving approximately 21,000 students along with eight preschools catering to a capacity of 1,600 students.

The platform includes more than 23 educational establishments strategically located in Cairo and Alexandria, with upcoming expansions in Somabay.