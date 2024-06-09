Tragic Death of Egyptian Doctor in Istanbul Sparks Investigation

Turkish authorities are expanding their investigation into the murder of Noha Mahmoud Salem, an Egyptian citizen and doctor from Alexandria, whose body was discovered in early May in the Bayrampaşa district of Istanbul.

Salem had been in the Turkish capital for a one-month trip with friends. Her body was found three weeks after she went missing, bearing signs of severe torture, including a shaved head, missing nails, and significant mutilation marks.

According to reports, Salem had met an Egyptian man online and traveled to Istanbul to see him in person. An audio recording in which Salem disclosed to her son that she would marry him in Istanbul confirmed her relationship with this man

Salem was reportedly misled by a 45-year-old freelance translator from Tanta, Egypt, regarding his financial condition and familial duties. The man concealed that he had four children and unpaid debts.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, and Turkish authorities have yet to identify or arrest the perpetrator.

Salem’s son, Yahya Hassan, who lives in Dubai, filed a missing person report after losing contact with his mother on 9 May.

DNA analysis later confirmed the body’s identity, and Hassan agreed to have his mother buried in the Cleos cemetery in Alexandria.