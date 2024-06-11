//Skip to content
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Egypt’s National Council for Women to Create a Women’s Museum

June 11, 2024
mm
Image Credit: National Museum of Egyptian Civilization/Facebook
mm

Egypt’s National Council for Women (NCW) unveiled plans to establish an Egyptian Women’s Museum, following a directive from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The museum aims to document and celebrate the contributions of Egyptian women throughout history.

The announcement was made during the council’s regular meeting, reported by state media on 9 June.

Maya Morsy, chairwoman of the NCW, explained during the meeting that the proposed museum will be located inside the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) on a 3,000-square-meter site.

Morsy added that there will be a dedicated space for selling products made by Egyptian women trained under national development projects.

EGYPTIAN WOMEN’S IMPORTANCE, FROM ANCIENT TO MODERN

Women have played a pivotal role throughout Egyptian history, contributing significantly to the nation’s cultural, social, and political landscape from ancient times to the modern era.

In ancient Egypt, female rulers like Hatshepsut and Cleopatra were powerful leaders who left enduring legacies, while many others held influential positions in religious and administrative sectors.

In contemporary times, Egyptian women continuously played a critical role in transformative periods, whether through combatting colonialism or rising to the occasion during revolutions.

The museum’s launch date is yet to be announced.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.

Comments (0)

Related Articles

Culture & Lifestyle
Business

Recommended for you

Tragic Death of Egyptian Doctor in Istanbul Sparks Investigation

Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposals

Egypt’s FM Shoukry Blames Israel for Preventing UNRWA Chief’s Entry to Rafah