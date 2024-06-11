Egypt’s National Council for Women to Create a Women’s Museum

Egypt’s National Council for Women (NCW) unveiled plans to establish an Egyptian Women’s Museum, following a directive from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

The museum aims to document and celebrate the contributions of Egyptian women throughout history.

The announcement was made during the council’s regular meeting, reported by state media on 9 June.

Maya Morsy, chairwoman of the NCW, explained during the meeting that the proposed museum will be located inside the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) on a 3,000-square-meter site.

Morsy added that there will be a dedicated space for selling products made by Egyptian women trained under national development projects.

EGYPTIAN WOMEN’S IMPORTANCE, FROM ANCIENT TO MODERN

Women have played a pivotal role throughout Egyptian history, contributing significantly to the nation’s cultural, social, and political landscape from ancient times to the modern era.

In ancient Egypt, female rulers like Hatshepsut and Cleopatra were powerful leaders who left enduring legacies, while many others held influential positions in religious and administrative sectors.

In contemporary times, Egyptian women continuously played a critical role in transformative periods, whether through combatting colonialism or rising to the occasion during revolutions.

The museum’s launch date is yet to be announced.

