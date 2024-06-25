Egypt to Import $1.18 Billion in Energy to End Summer Power Cuts

Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, announced on 25 June that the government will import mazut and natural gas worth approximately USD 1.18 billion (EGP 57.09 billion) to halt power outages across the country starting from the third week of July.

Madbouly, who announced the news during an emergency press conference, extended apologies for ongoing power cuts, confirming that they will persist for three hours a day this week before returning to two hours daily next week.

Madbouly attributed the extended power blackout to a 12-hour outage at a natural gas facility in a neighbouring supply country, which he did not specify.

To combat increasing costs and cuts, the Prime Minister also revealed that all commercial shops will close at 10 PM except supermarkets and pharmacies.

The Prime Minister highlighted that the government had initially planned to eliminate power cuts by the end of the year. However, following directives from President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, proactive measures are being taken to mitigate electricity interruptions during the summer.

Madbouly concluded the timeline by confirming that plans are being made to reintroduce power load shedding by September when temperatures are expected to drop due to seasonal changes.

LESS ELECTRICITY, MORE EGYPTIANS EXASPERATED

Egypt’s ongoing power blackouts, beginning in October 2023, drew outrage and concerns from citizens, including media personalities.

“My question here is to the Egyptian people: Are you satisfied with the performance of the current Cabinet?” veteran talk show host Amr Adib said live on Al Hekaya (The Story) on 3 June. His comments came in light of a presidential order to restaff the Cabinet.

Adib commented on the matter again on 24 June, questioning the efforts of parliamentarian forces in demanding change.

“Where is the Mostakbal Watan (Future Nation) Party, the majority party, and what solutions have they provided,” he added.

Pro-government talk show host Ahmed Moussa, who runs Ala Mas’olety (My Responsibility), also expressed frustration towards the prolonged cuts in a segment on 24 June.

“The anger over power cuts is justified…Egyptians have a right to uninterrupted electricity,” Moussa said.

Electricity cuts also raise concerns about citizens’ safety amid recent deaths in southern governorates, which typically experience higher temperatures.

In early June 2024, Aswan recorded 40 deaths in the past week caused by a severe heatwave, raising parliamentarian concerns over shelter and electricity capabilities.

Egyptian member of parliament Reham Abdelnabi raised the issue to her fellow MPs after the city recorded a scorching 49.6 degrees Celsius – one of the highest temperatures ever recorded in the area.

Abdelnabi urged the government to exempt Aswan from its ongoing power blackouts, a nationwide initiative to cut electricity for two to three hours across all governorates as a means to alleviate costs.

President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi explained during a presidential conference – prior to the new decision – that the continuation of power cuts is to ensure that electricity costs remain unchanged despite macroeconomic challenges.

In January 2024, the government announced a 7 to 20 percent increase in electricity prices. The Cabinet is set to convene by the end of the year to decide on a second hike.

