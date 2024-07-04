Egypt PM Announces Start of Weekly Press Conferences

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced the launch of a regular weekly press conference, joined by other ministers, to address questions from journalists and experts, according to a statement by the cabinet on Thursday, 4 July.

These press conferences will address questions from journalists and concerns from citizens, featuring senior thinkers, media professionals, and TV presenters.

“The government is committed to answering any questions during these press conferences,” Madbouly emphasized.

Madbouly added that this initiative follows President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s directives to maintain consistent communication with citizens and monitor the government’s performance.

Thirty ministers were sworn in before President El-Sisi as part of a major overhaul in the new cabinet led by Prime Minister Madbouly.

As part of the new ministerial lineup, several ministries have also been merged: the Ministry of Transport has been merged with the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of International Cooperation has been merged with the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development, the Ministry of Emigration and Expatriate Affairs has been merged with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Investment has been introduced and merged with External Trade.

Given Egypt’s current economic vulnerability, the new government’s primary goals include enhancing local and foreign investment, bolstering national security, reforming the health and education sectors, and fostering moderate religious discourse.