Puma Eyes Manufacturing Expansion in Egypt

Puma, the global sportswear giant, is exploring opportunities to manufacture its products in Egypt, as per a meeting between General Manager EEMEA Distribution Johan Kuhlo and Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on 8 July.

The meeting, later reported in a Cabinet press release, was also attended by Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy, Puma’s Regional Manager for the Middle East and North Africa Harald Hoover, and Omar Salah, Treasurer of the Egyptian Handball Federation.

Madbouly welcomed Puma’s interest in the Egyptian market and praised the company’s decision to sponsor the Egyptian Olympic delegation. The sponsor comes in collaboration with local clothing manufacturer Concrete Company.

Puma’s presence in the Egyptian market traces back decades, with the sportswear brand possessing numerous branches in major Egyptian malls and streets. Several sports teams and athletes are also currently sponsored by the company.

Madbouly emphasized the government’s support for Puma’s manufacturing plans in Egypt while Kuhlo expressed Puma’s commitment to strengthening ties with Egypt, citing the country’s large population, growing middle class, and large youth demographic as key factors.

The company aims to start manufacturing in Egypt to meet local demand and export to the Middle East. They are also looking to increase their production and sales in Egypt, leveraging the country’s robust infrastructure and sports enthusiasm.

The meeting concluded with an agreement that the government will await a detailed investment plan from Puma, with assurance from Madbouly that the company will receive strong support for their manufacturing project.

Subscribe to the Egyptian Streets’ weekly newsletter! Catch up on the latest news, arts & culture headlines, exclusive features and more stories that matter, delivered straight to your inbox by clicking here.