Egyptian Cyclist Controversy Clouds Olympic Preparations

Egyptian cyclist Shahd Saeed, 19, will not compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics after the Egyptian Olympic Committee (EOC) upheld a one-year suspension imposed on her by the national cycling federation.

The suspension stems from an incident in April during the Egyptian Cycling Republic Championship. Saeed allegedly caused her teammate, 19-year-old Ganna Eliwa, to crash and sustain injuries, including a concussion, a broken collarbone, short-term amnesia, and other bruises and cuts.

The EOC reviewed reports from the cycling federation and its referees’ committee and concluded that Saeed violated sporting regulations and ethics during the non-Olympic qualifying event. The one-year suspension, the maximum allowed under International Cycling Union (UCI) rules, effectively bars Saeed from competing in Paris.

Saeed has denied deliberately knocking Eliwa off her bike, but Eliwa says she has not received an apology from her teammate, something Saeed denies.

In response to the growing controversy, the EOC has stated that it will conduct a fresh investigation into the allegations through its newly established Clubs and Values Committee. If Saeed is found guilty, she could face an international ban that would result in her removal from the Egyptian Olympic team.

However, Saeed announced her retirement from cycling and said she will not be participating in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In an interview with TV presenter Ahmed Moussa on Saturday 13 July, Saeed explained that the immense pressure she faced led to her decision to retire.

The EOC has urged the Egyptian media and public to support the remaining members of the Olympic team competing in Paris, as the country prepares for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games.