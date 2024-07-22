Egyptian Swims Historic 25km for Environmental Awareness in Dahab

Egyptian swimmer Mohamed Ayman has achieved a historic milestone by swimming over 25 kilometers in Dahab during an event held on 20 July.

The event, titled ‘Swims for Life’, began at Dahab’s iconic Blue Hole diving center and ended at the Three Pools beach — marking one of the longest recorded swimming distances in the Red Sea.

The event, aimed at raising environmental awareness and preserving marine life, was primarily organized by Egyptian swimming training center Swimaster. The country’s Ministries of Youth and Sports and the Environment, Olympic Committee, and Modern Pentathlon Federation also aided in organizing and sponsoring the event.

“‘Swims for Life’ aims to raise awareness around environmental protection, the impact of climate change, and the importance of protecting marine life and coral reefs using sport as a tool for change,” Swimaster explained in an Instagram post.

Ayman completed the swim by crossing a finish line gate made of recycled plastic, highlighting the event’s emphasis on environmental sustainability, and the use of sports as a tool for change.

In recognition of his achievement, Ayman was honored by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dahab City Council, the Modern Pentathlon Federation, and SwiMaster.

