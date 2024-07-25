Egypt Dominates 2024 World Squash Junior Team Championships

Egypt’s women’s and men’s teams were crowned champions at the 2024 WSF World Junior Team Championships at Houston, the first in squash history to feature the men’s and women’s events concurrently.

In the women’s final, the top seeds were once again lethal as Amina Orfi (the individuals junior champion) and Fayrouz Aboelkheir (runner-up in the individuals tournament) helped them win a staggering ninth consecutive title with victory over second seeds USA.

In the men’s final, Mohamad Zakaria (the individuals junior champion) and Marwan Asal took down dark horses Republic of Korea as they won the title for the first time since 2016.

Egypt’s women’s coach Omneya Abdel Kawy expressed her delight to SquashSite, saying, “It feels great to get the titles in consecutive years. It’s a record for them and for me as a coach. We had the goal to do that and thanks to God it was mission accomplished.”

Egypt coach Andrew Shoukry was ecstatic with the victory, stating to SquashSite, “I’m over the moon. As a coach, or player, it’s the first time I’ve won the trophy. I’m thankful for everything and every moment that we had. It was a really tough week, but I had a feeling, deep inside, that we were going to make it.”

The event also saw the presentation of the sportsmanship awards, with Brazil’s Laura Silva and Republic of Korea’s Joo Young Na winning the individual awards and Japan’s women and South Africa’s men winning the team awards.