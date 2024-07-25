Egypt Settles for a Goalless Draw in First 2024 Olympics Football Match

Egypt’s Olympic football campaign began with an underwhelming 0-0 draw against the Dominican Republic at Stade de la Beaujoire in Nantes. Despite having numerous opportunities to secure a win, the Egyptian side failed to find the net during the entire 90 minutes against the Dominican Republic, who were playing in their inaugural Olympic appearance.

Egypt, currently sitting in second place in Group C with a single point, trail behind leaders Spain, who secured a 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan earlier in the day. The top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout rounds, putting additional pressure on Egypt’s upcoming matches.

Rogério Micale’s men dominated the first 15 minutes of the game, but it was the Dominican Republic who emerged as the more threatening side. A controversial moment occurred in the 13th minute when Peter González appeared to score, only for the goal to be disallowed due to a prior foul on Egypt defender Hossam Abdel-Maguid. Shortly after, Omar Fayed cleared a dangerous ball off the line, denying the Dominican Republic an early lead.

Egypt’s best chance in the first half came in the 19th minute when striker Osama Faisal’s header sailed over the crossbar. In the closing moments of the half, Ibrahim Adel and Mohamed Elneny both missed key opportunities, with Adel’s shot flying over the bar and Elneny’s powerful long-range effort striking the post.

The second half saw Egypt mirror their first-half performance, failing to convert their chances. Ahmed ‘Zizo’ Sayed’s header went over the goal, and Omar Fayed missed an open net opportunity with seven minutes remaining. The Dominican Republic, on the other hand, made several shy attempts, seemingly content to settle for a draw.

The Egyptian lineup featured Al Ahly’s third-choice keeper Hamza Alaa, with Fenerbahçe’s Omar Fayed and Zamalek’s Hossam Abdelmeguid in defense. Kareem El-Debebs and Ahmed played as full-backs, while the midfield was anchored by ex-Arsenal player Mohamed Elneny, Mohamed Shehata, and Mohamed Atef. The attack was led by Zamalek’s Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Pyramids’ Ibrahim Adel, and Bank Al Ahly’s Osama Faisal as the number nine.

The Dominican Republic’s notable players included ex-Real Madrid and Valencia winger Peter González, who recently joined Getafe, and Real Madrid B defender Edgar Pujol.

Looking ahead, Egypt is set to face Uzbekistan on Saturday, while the Dominican Republic will take on group leaders Spain. The Young Pharaohs will need to improve their performance significantly to secure a spot in the knockout rounds.