Egyptian Handball Team Defeats Hungary in Paris Olympics Opener

Egypt’s national handball team triumphed over Hungary on 27 July with a score of 35-32 in a thrilling opener for Group B of the preliminary round at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The team’s line player, Ahmed Adel, delivered a stellar performance by scoring nine goals, while right-back player, Yahia Omar, matched his feat with nine goals. Left-back player, Yehia Elderaa also contributed significantly, netting six goals.

Egypt’s handball team, which finished fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and is coached by Spanish Juan Carlon Pastor, played the match in the South Paris Arena 6 before a crowd of 5,700 fans.

Hungary experienced early jitters, with their performance falling short and allowing Egypt to edge towards a 7-3 lead, propelled by two goals from Mohamed Sanad. However, Hungary rallied, narrowing the gap to a single goal at 7-6 with an unanswered 3-0 run, signaling a promising return to form for Rodríguez’s team.

The first half, marked by a frenetic pace and a flurry of goals, saw the two teams combine for 34. Midway through the first half, Hungary collapsed as Egypt went on a 7-1 run, fueled by fast breaks and goals from Yahia Omar and Ahmed Adel. The African champions secured a comfortable 14-7 lead, leaving Hungary stunned; however, Hungary closed the gap, ending the half at 19-15.

After the break, Hungary regained composure and in the 43rd minute, the score came to 23-23, as Egypt faltered. The match remained tightly close until Egypt secured victory with two decisive goals in the final minute, marking their first win in Paris.

Hungary, now grappling with the disappointment of their loss, will aim for redemption in their upcoming match against Argentina on 29 July.

Meanwhile, Egypt’s men’s handball team is scheduled to play against Denmark on 29 July, France on 31 July, Norway on 2 August, and finally, Argentina on 4 August.