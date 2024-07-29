Fencer Mohamed El Sayed Secures Egypt’s First Medal at the Paris Olympics

Fencer Mohamed El Sayed clinched Egypt’s first medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday, 28 June, making history as the first Egyptian and African to win a medal in the sport.

He took home the bronze in the Men’s épée Individual event with a 8-7 victory over Hungary’s Tibor Andrasfi.

The 21-year-old took down Italy’s Andrea Santarelli 15-10 in the round of 16 and then edged out Belgium’s Neisser Loyola 9-8 in the quarters.

El-Sayed previously took home the gold in the men’s individual épée event at the 2022 Mediterranean Games in Oran, Algeria.

Other notable achievements by Egyptian athletes at the Olympics include Egypt’s Under-23 football team securing a close 1-0 victory over Uzbekistan and the national handball team beating Hungary 35-32 on Saturday, 27 July.

This year, Egypt sent its largest-ever team to the Paris 2024 Olympics, with 149 athletes in the delegation.