Five Killed in Cairo Nile Boat Accident

A tragic boating incident on the Nile River has resulted in the deaths of five individuals, with nine others injured, including both Egyptian and Saudi citizens.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, 30 July, when a private “riverboat” carrying 14 Egyptian and Gulf passengers capsized on the Nile River.

According to the authorities, the boat’s normal capacity was only four people, but the captain had overloaded it, which led to the vessel taking on water and sinking.

Among the deceased were four children aged between eight and 15 years, as well as an elderly man aged 65 years. The nine injured individuals, including a Saudi family of eight, were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The Public Prosecution has initiated an investigation into the incident, and the boat’s driver has been arrested for questioning. The investigations revealed that the boat’s license had expired, contributing to the tragic circumstances.

Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to the scene, and river rescue teams were able to recover three bodies, while the search for the remaining two victims continues.

The recent boat capsizing incident is not the first such tragedy to occur on Egypt’s Nile River.

In fact, a pattern of deadly accidents has plagued the country’s waterways over the years. Just eight years ago, on 23 July, 2015, a similar incident claimed the lives of 21 individuals when a cargo vessel collided with a passenger boat carrying a group celebrating an engagement party.

Moreover, in another incident on 21 May, 2024, 10 Egyptian women and children died when a small bus transporting around two dozen people slid off a ferry and plunged into the Nile near Cairo.