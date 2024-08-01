Egypt Increases Cairo Metro and Train Prices By 25-30%

The Ministry of Transport has officially announced that metro ticket prices will rise by 25-30 percent on all lines, starting Thursday morning, August 1.

The new prices are as follows: a ticket for up to 9 stations will now cost EGP 8, up from EGP 6. A ticket for 10 to 16 stations will increase to EGP 10 pounds from EGP 8.

For 17 to 23 stations, the ticket price will rise to EGP 15 , previously EGP 12, and tickets for more than 23 stations will be priced at EGP 20.

This marks the second fare increase this year. The previous increase occurred in January, raising ticket prices by 1-2 EGP and introducing a new pricing tier for journeys exceeding 23 stops, which cost approximately 15 EGP.

Last month, Egypt raised the prices of various petroleum products, with Octane 80 increasing from EGP 11 to EGP 12.25, Octane 92 from EGP 12.5 to EGP 13.75, Octane 95 from EGP 13.5 to EGP 15.5, and Diesel from EGP 10 to EGP 11.5.

This increase is attributed to the global surge in oil prices caused by the Gaza conflict, which followed the Russian-Ukrainian war. It is the first fuel price hike in Egypt for 2024.