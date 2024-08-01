Israel Confirms Killing of Hamas Military Chief Mohammed Deif in Gaza Airstrike

Israel’s military has confirmed that Hamas’s military commander, Mohammed Deif, was killed in a July 13 airstrike in the Gaza Strip. This confirmation comes nearly three weeks after the strike targeting Deif in Khan Younis.

An Israeli military official informed CNN that recent intelligence has provided the confidence to confirm Deif’s death, though the specifics of this intelligence were not disclosed.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) stated that the airstrike was a “precise, targeted strike” on a compound where Deif and another Hamas commander, Rafe Salama, were located. The IDF had previously announced Salama’s death shortly after the strike. The attack, which also hit tents housing displaced people in al-Mawasi in southern Gaza, resulted in over 90 Palestinians being killed. Initially, there was no confirmation that Deif was among the deceased, with Hamas claiming he had survived the assault. However, Israel now asserts that Deif was indeed killed in the strike.

Hamas has yet to issue a statement confirming the death of Mohammed Deif. This development follows a series of targeted killings by Israel, including the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

Who was Mohammed Deif?

Mohammed Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, known as Mohammed Deif, was the head of the Ezzedeen al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. Born in 1965 in the Khan Yunis Refugee Camp in Gaza, Deif joined Hamas in 1987 during the First Intifada. He became known as “Deif,” meaning “guest” in Arabic, reflecting his elusive lifestyle aimed at avoiding Israeli assassination attempts.

Deif rose to prominence within Hamas, becoming the head of the al-Qassam Brigades after the killing of Salah Shehade in 2002. Despite being seriously wounded in a 2006 Israeli attempt, he continued to lead the Brigades, overseeing significant operations including the 2006 raid that resulted in the capture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit.

Deif was reportedly responsible for the procurement of weapons from abroad and maintained close ties with Iranian Quds Force commanders, including Qasem Soleimani and his successor Esmail Qaani. In recognition of his role, the US Department of State designated him as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist in 2015, and the European Union added him to their terror blacklist in 2023.

Israel’s confirmation of Deif’s death marks a significant development in its ongoing conflict with Hamas, particularly as Israel claims Deif was a key figure in planning the October 7 attacks in southern Israel that resulted in 1,200 deaths. The news arrives amid heightened tensions and a series of targeted assassinations aimed at crippling the leadership of Hamas and Hezbollah.

The war on Gaza has resulted in significant casualties, with at least 39,400 people killed and 90,996 wounded in Gaza. An estimated 1,139 people were killed in Israel during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, with more than 200 individuals taken captive.