Egypt Instructs Airlines to Avoid Iranian Airspace on Thursday

Egypt has directed all its airlines to avoid Iranian airspace on Thursday, 8 August .

The airspace is to be avoided for a three-hour window starting Thursday early morning, from 0100 GMT to 0400 GMT.

This is due to rising tensions between Israel and Iran, according to a government source cited by local media.

The news follows the Iranian foreign minister stating that the country will retaliate against Israel in response to the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Meanwhile, Israel has been on high alert for a potential Iranian attack for over a week since the assassination on July 31.

Egypt’s Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), a safety notice, issued to pilots on Wednesday did not offer additional details about the reason for the notice.

The notice stated, “All Egyptian carriers must avoid overflying the Tehran Flight Information Region (FIR). No flight plans will be accepted for this area during the specified three-hour period.”

US officials have informed CNN that Iran is still assessing the extent of its response. Concerns have shifted, with fears now focusing more on Hezbollah potentially taking the lead role rather than Iran itself.

Egypt recently issued an urgent advisory on Sunday evening, advising travelers to review and adjust their flight bookings to and from Beirut.

EgyptAir has recommended that local customers call the hotline 1717 or the landline 090070000, while international customers should reach out to +97142306666 or +966122297777 for any inquiries.