Egypt Condemns Israel’s ‘Escalation’ of Violence Following Killing of Hamas Leader

Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on Wednesday 31 July, condemned Israel’s ‘dangerous escalation policy’ over the past two days.

Egypt’s statement did not explicitly refer to Israel’s killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and the targeting of Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.

In its statement, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said that this escalation foreshadows the risks of igniting a confrontation in the region in a way that leads to dire security consequences, warning against the policy of assassinations, the violation of the sovereignty of other countries, and the incitement of conflict in the region.

Egypt called on the Security Council and influential international powers to assume their responsibility in stopping this dangerous escalation in the Middle East, and to prevent the security situation in the region from spiraling out of control.

The Egyptian government added that the timing of this regional escalation, coupled with the lack of progress in the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, increases the complexity of the situation and indicates the absence of the Israeli political will for de-escalation.

The statement came after the reported assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in an Israeli strike in Tehran, where he had been attending the inauguration of Iran’s new president.

The killing of Haniyeh occurred less than a day after an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, three people, including two children, and wounded 74 others.

The killing will likely to undermine the strenuous efforts being made by Egypt and its partners to stop the war on Gaza and put an end to the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.

Egypt’s role is crucial in the region as it shares a border with Gaza at the Rafah crossing, making it an essential part of any future agreements and a stabilizing force in the area.

Reacting to news of Haniyeh’s killing,, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani wrote on X “Political assassinations and continued targeting of civilians in Gaza while talks continue leads us to ask, how can mediation succeed when one party assassinates the negotiator on the other side?”

The Prime Minister emphasized that “peace needs serious partners & a global stance against the disregard for human life.”