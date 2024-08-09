Egypt, Qatar, and the US Seek Ceasefire Talks Awaiting Israel, Hamas Approval

On 8 August, the leaders of Qatar, Egypt, and the United States jointly signed a statement that urged Hamas and Israel to renew ceasefire negotiations and resume prisoner exchanges in the Gaza Strip.

The proposed talks are slated for 14 or 15 August, with the potential to be held in either Doha or Cairo, to address any remaining gaps in negotiations and begin implementing the agreement without further delays.

The joint declaration, signed by Qatar’s Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and the United State’s President Joe Biden, emphasized the urgent need to end the ongoing suffering in the Gaza Strip. It also calls for the immediate conclusion of a ceasefire agreement and the release of detainees, stressing the immediate need to alleviate the hardships faced by residents, detainees, and their families.

“The three of us and our teams have worked tirelessly over many months to forge a framework agreement that is now on the table with only the details of implementation left to conclude. This agreement is based on the principles as outlined by President Biden on 31 May 2024, and endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2735,” the joint statement said.

Egypt, Qatar, and the United States affirmed their readiness to offer a final bridging proposal to address outstanding implementation issues in alignment with the expectations of all parties involved.

An informed source has revealed to CNN that there are plans to hold the meeting on the date announced by the leaders, however, while the meeting is expected to take place, it requires approval from both Hamas and Israel.

Egypt, along with the US and Qatar, has been mediating indirect talks between Israel and Hamas to reach a ceasefire in the Israeli war on Gaza. The ongoing war has killed around 37,000 and injured approximately 92,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, damaged most of the infrastructure, and displaced the majority of the population.

The upcoming talks could be crucial in addressing the conflict and providing relief to those affected in the Gaza Strip.