Egypt Sets Deadline for Foreign Residents to Regularize Status

The Egyptian government has issued a directive urging all foreign residents to regularize their residency status by 30 September 2024.

This announcement follows recent guidelines from the General Directorate of Passports, Immigration, and Nationality, emphasizing the importance of renewing residency permits and obtaining the new smart residency card.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that foreign residents in Egypt retain full access to administrative services.

In line with this, the Prime Minister’s decision earlier this year had set a deadline of 30 June 2024 for exempt foreign residents to secure an exemption card. Following this date, services were suspended for those who did not obtain the card.

The government has since extended a final grace period until 30 September 2024.

Failure to comply by this deadline will result in legal action and suspension of services, underscoring the necessity of adhering to the new residency regulations.

Foreign residents, particularly those exempt from fees, are strongly encouraged to visit the General Directorate to update their information and secure their residency status in accordance with Egyptian law.

According to recent figures issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Egypt now hosts nearly nine million foreigners, including over 570,000 asylum seekers from 133 countries, who enjoy a decent life with freedom of movement and access to services alongside Egyptian citizens.