Egypt to Introduce EGP 2 Banknote in FY 2024/25

Egypt is set to introduce a new EGP 2 note in the fiscal year 2024/2025 to address the need for smaller denomination currency, according to Asharq Business with Bloomberg and as reported by Ahram Online.

Asharq stated that all necessary steps for minting and issuing the new note have been completed, with only final approval from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) and the Cabinet remaining.

Over the past two years, Egypt introduced EGP 20 plastic banknotes and its first plastic polymer banknote in the EGP 10 denomination.

The introduction of plastic banknotes supports the CBE’s clean cash policy, which aims to improve the quality of circulating banknotes and to lower the costs of printing traditional notes.

According to central bank data, in 2022, the EGP 20 note was the fourth most circulated currency, trailing behind the EGP 200, EGP 100, and EGP 50 notes.

As of 2023, Egypt’s currency in circulation, excluding smaller denominations, totaled about EGP 1.08 trillion (approximately USD 22.6 billion), with the EGP 200 note being the most common. Since its introduction in 2007, the circulation of EGP 200 bills has surged from EGP 3.02 billion to EGP 700.2 billion.

Overall, the total amount of currency in circulation in Egypt has increased from 2004 to 2023.