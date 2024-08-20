Egyptians Stand Out in Forbes Middle East Top 100 CEOs of 2024

Forbes Middle East has unveiled its fourth annual list of the Top 100 CEOs in the region, celebrating leaders driving success and growth in their respective companies.

Among those honored, 21 Egyptian CEOs made the prestigious list, solidifying Egypt as the second most-represented nationality.

The 2024 cohort features leaders from 19 nationalities, with Emiratis leading the way with 27 entries, followed by Egyptians and Saudis with 14. This recognition highlights the significant influence and impact of these executives on the business world.

Forbes Middle East developed this ranking by evaluating CEOs based on a range of factors, including personal achievements, innovations introduced over the past year, the scale of their company, and their influence on both their organization and the broader industry.

Among these leaders, a few Egyptian executives stood out for their notable contributions.

One of the standout Egyptian leaders recognized in Forbes Middle East’s Top 100 for 2024 is Dalia Khorshid, CEO of Beltone Holding. Notably, she is the only woman among the 21 Egyptian executives featured on this prestigious list.

Khorshid’s leadership since joining Beltone Holding in 2022 has driven impressive growth, including an 812 percent increase in operating revenues in the first quarter of 2024.

Among the other Egyptian executives who earned their place on the list are Hisham Okasha, Chairman of the National Bank of Egypt (NBE), and Mohamed El-Etreby, Chairman of Banque Misr, stand out as influential figures in the financial sector.

Their leadership has been pivotal in driving the success and stability of two of Egypt’s largest state-owned banks.

Additionally, Hossam Heiba, CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), was recognized for his role in enhancing Egypt’s investment climate and spearheading initiatives to attract foreign direct investment.

Another prominent Egyptian leader featured in the Top 100 is Hisham Talaat Moustafa, CEO of Talaat Moustafa Group Holding.

Under his leadership, the company has continued to thrive as one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, known for its large-scale residential and mixed-use projects that contribute significantly to the country’s urban development.

To see the full list, click here.