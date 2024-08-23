Albania: Europe’s Hidden Gem for Egyptian Travelers

Some Egyptians who dream of exploring Europe know the struggle: the high costs, the complicated visa processes, and the countless hurdles that can make the journey feel out of reach. But then there’s Albania. Located on the edge of the Balkans, this budget-friendly country offers an inviting escape without the need for a Schengen visa.

Instead of navigating the usual visa headaches, Egyptians can apply for an Albanian eVisa online. This simple process opens the door to a country rich in culture and natural beauty, making Albania the perfect destination for a European adventure that will not break the bank.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Albania gained attention as one of the few European countries with fewer travel restrictions, welcoming visitors when many others were closed. Since then, more and more travelers have discovered its charm, drawn by the promise of a European experience that feels both exotic and familiar.

When planning a European trip, the high costs of popular destinations like Paris, Barcelona, and Amsterdam can be discouraging. But Albania offers a compelling alternative, blending the allure of Europe with prices that are refreshingly affordable.

Julien Rispoli, 23, who is half Egyptian and half French, found exceptional value for money during a recent trip to Albania in August. He paid EUR 70 (EGP 2,380) per night for an Airbnb in a touristic area, perfect for two people.

Dining out was equally affordable, with “a lunch for two, including appetizers, a main course, and drinks, costing around EUR 35 (EGP 1,200).” Even a beer, which can cost up to EUR 8 in Paris, was between “EUR 3.50 (EGP 120) and EUR 5 (EGP 170) in Albania.” Transportation costs were also a pleasant surprise, with “a 20-minute taxi ride priced between EUR 10 (EGP 340) and EUR 15 (EGP 510)—far cheaper than in Western Europe.”

To put these prices in perspective, consider similar destinations across Europe that offer a comparable vibe.

In Croatia, for instance, a night in a touristic area can easily exceed EUR 100 (EGP 3,400), and lunch for two might set you back EUR 50 (EGP 1,700) or more. In Greece, popular islands like Santorini or Mykonos see Airbnb prices soar to over EUR 150 (EGP 5,100) per night, with meals costing upwards of EUR 60 (EGP 2,040). Even in Portugal, known for its affordability, a lunch for two in Lisbon or Porto can cost around EUR 45 (EGP 1,530).

While Albania’s affordability is a major draw, it is the country’s breathtaking landscapes and varied cultural heritage that truly captivate travelers.

Albania’s coastline, one of its most enchanting features, boasts some of Europe’s most beautiful and unspoiled beaches. The Albanian Riviera, stretching along the Ionian Sea, is a must-visit, with crystal-clear waters, hidden coves, and stunning mountain backdrops.

Beaches like Ksamil, with its turquoise waters and white sands, feel almost tropical, offering the perfect setting for a relaxing day by the sea.

Moreover, Albania offers more than just beautiful beaches. It is a land steeped in history and culture. The UNESCO World Heritage sites of Butrint and Gjirokastër beckon with ancient ruins and well-preserved Ottoman architecture, offering a journey through time. Tirana, the capital, pulses with energy, blending modernity with tradition, while Berat, known as the “City of one over one windows,” provides a glimpse into the country’s storied past.

Albania offers a unique and accessible European experience, making it an ideal destination for Egyptian travelers looking for a rich cultural adventure without the usual hurdles.