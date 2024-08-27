Egypt Condemns Israeli Minister’s Plans to Establish Synagogue at Al-Aqsa

Egypt has condemned the remarks made by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir regarding plans to establish a Jewish synagogue within the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration on Monday, August 26, 2024, Egypt emphasized its position on the matter, holding Israel legally responsible for upholding and safeguarding Al-Aqsa Mosque and Christian holy sites.

Egypt called on Israel to fulfill its obligations and to cease making provocative statements that contribute to regional tensions and escalation.

The ministry highlighted that such irresponsible remarks “obstruct efforts to reach a truce and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and pose a serious threat to the future of the final settlement of the Palestinian issue, which is based on the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 4 June 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The Egyptian government’s strong stance on this issue reflects its long-standing commitment to protecting holy sites and preserving the delicate status quo in the region.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque, located in the Old City of Jerusalem, is one of the holiest sites in Islam and is considered the third-holiest site in the Islamic world, after the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.