Egypt to Propose Gaza Reconstruction Plan While Rejecting Palestinians’ Displacement

Egypt announced on Tuesday, 11 February, that it will present a comprehensive plan for the reconstruction of Gaza while ensuring that Palestinians remain on their land, according to a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry.

The ministry reaffirmed Egypt’s firm rejection of any proposals that involve the displacement of Palestinians from the strip. Cairo has repeatedly warned that such plans would undermine regional stability and violate Palestinian rights.

Egypt also expressed its willingness to cooperate with the United States to achieve a “comprehensive and just peace” in the region, emphasizing that a lasting resolution to the Palestinian cause must address the root of the conflict.

The statement stressed that any peace initiative must focus on ending the Israeli occupation and implementing the two-state solution.

The announcement comes following a meeting between Jordan’s King Abdullah II and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday 11 February, where Abdullah stated that Egypt would present a proposal on how regional countries could “work” with the US on Washington’s Gaza takeover plan.

While the Jordanian king did not explicitly endorse the proposal, he noted that Arab nations would convene in Riyadh to discuss the matter.

During the meeting, Abdullah also announced that Jordan would immediately take in 2,000 Palestinian children with cancer for treatment, a move Trump described as a “beautiful gesture.”

Trump, who had previously suggested withholding aid from Egypt and Jordan if they refused to permanently resettle Palestinians from Gaza, softened his stance during the meeting, stating, “I don’t have to threaten that, I do believe we’re above that.”

Jordan and Egypt, both US allies and major recipients of American aid, have firmly rejected any plan involving the forced displacement of Palestinians, warning that such a move would undermine regional stability.

The Egyptian and Jordanian positions come in response to Trump’s earlier remarks on 5 February, when he proposed that the United States take over Gaza and transform it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Speaking at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Trump suggested that the US could “do a real job” in clearing unexploded ordnance and redeveloping the Palestinian territory while simultaneously relocating its 1.8 million residents to other Arab countries.