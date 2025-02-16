Egypt’s Milestone: Celebrating Malaria Elimination at the African Union Assembly

In a momentous occasion, the upcoming 38th Ordinary Session of the African Union Assembly at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, will highlight Egypt’s landmark achievement in public health: its certification as malaria-free by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This certification, officially recognized during the assembly on Sunday, 16 February, 2025, highlights Egypt’s unwavering efforts to combat malaria, a disease that has plagued the region for millennia.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be honored with a Special Award for Excellence, to celebrate Egypt’s leadership in eliminating malaria.

Egypt has become the third country in the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region to achieve this status, following the United Arab Emirates and Morocco.

This assembly will commemorate Egypt’s success while also addressing critical developments in the fight against malaria across the continent.

Presenting the 2024 Africa Malaria Progress Report, the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) will reveal both progress and challenges faced in achieving malaria elimination by 2030.

This report is pivotal in understanding the ongoing urgency of malaria control, especially as the WHO reported an estimated 263 million cases and 597,000 related deaths globally in 2023.

Also spotlighted during the session will be the “Change the Story” Campaign, an initiative by the African Union Commission and the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) aimed at amplifying the voices of children most affected by malaria.

As Egypt prepares to receive its certificate, it reflects on nearly a century of dedicated efforts to eradicate malaria. Historical records indicate that malaria has deep roots in Egypt, with evidence dating back to 4000 BCE.

Throughout the 20th century, the Egyptian government implemented extensive measures to control outbreaks, especially during the 1920s and 1940s when malaria prevalence soared.

Modern efforts intensified following the completion of the Aswan Dam in the 1960s, which created new challenges for malaria control. However, through comprehensive vector control programs and international cooperation, Egypt effectively regained control over the disease.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar emphasized that such achievement marks the beginning of a new phase when receiving the malaria elimination certificate from WHO on 21 October, 2024.

Egypt remains committed to maintaining high standards in surveillance, diagnosis, and treatment to prevent any resurgence of malaria, according to the minister.

The country also continues to provide malaria diagnosis and treatment free of charge, ensuring that its population receives necessary care.