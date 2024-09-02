Two Israelis Arrested for Assaulting Hotel Workers in Taba

The Egyptian Public Prosecution has ordered the detention of two Israeli citizens pending investigation for allegedly assaulting three hotel workers in Taba, near the Israel-Egypt border, according to Egyptian security sources.

The suspects reportedly attacked hotel workers, injuring them and causing property damage, during an incident that occurred on August 30.

The Public Prosecution launched an investigation, beginning with questioning the hospitalized hotel workers.

Medical reports from the hospital confirmed that the injuries included a skull fracture and lacerations.

The two Israelis will be held in custody for four days while investigations continue according to the public prosecution.

This comes as tensions are rising in Israel, as six bodies were discovered by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Saturday in an underground tunnel in the Rafah area of southern Gaza, sparking nationwide outrage and leading to a strike set to begin today in Israel.

Of the 251 hostages taken on 7 October, 97 remain in Gaza, with the army reporting that 33 of them are deceased.