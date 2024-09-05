//Skip to content
Mohamed Elmenyawy Wins Egypt’s First Gold at 2024 Paralympics in Paris

September 5, 2024

Mohamed Elmenyawy has captured Egypt’s first medal, a gold, at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, with an incredible performance in the men’s 59kg powerlifting competition.

The event, held at La Chapelle Arena, saw the 25-year-old Egyptian athlete deliver an exceptional performance, lifting 201kg in his best attempt to claim the top spot on the podium.

In a fiercely contested final, Elmenyawy narrowly edged out China’s Yongkai Qi, who managed a best lift of 200kg, while Iran’s Mohsen Bakhtiar secured bronze with a lift of 197kg. The competition, the first Paralympics for Elmenyawy, was a testament to the incredible strength, determination, and skill on display, with Elmenyawy emerging victorious by the narrowest of margins.

Elmenyawy’s journey to this gold medal is a story of perseverance and growth. At the 2023 World Championships, he finished in third place. In 2021, competing at the World Championships in Tbilisi, he placed eighth.

