Egypt Court Issues Preliminary Death Sentence to Killer of Sudanese Infant

The Cairo Criminal Court has referred the case of an Egyptian man accused of kidnapping, assaulting, and murdering a Sudanese infant to Egypt’s Grand Mufti on Wednesday, 4 September for a final opinion on his execution.

The court had issued a preliminary death sentence, with a final verdict to be delivered on 8 October.

In late April, the body of 10-month-old Sudanese infant Janet Jumaa was found in a public park near her home in Nasr City.

The defendant abducted the child while she was playing outside with her sister. He then took her to a nearby park, where he assaulted her, and eventually suffocated her to death.

The fast-tracked trial started on 7 May, and on 9 May, the court ordered the defendant to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Under Egypt’s penal code, the Mufti’s legal opinion must be sought before issuing a death sentence. However, his opinion is advisory and non-binding, with the judge retaining full discretion over the final ruling.

Although non-binding, the Mufti’s input often carries weight, especially in cases supported by strong evidence.

Since the start of the crisis in Sudan, Egypt has welcomed over 500,000 Sudanese refugees. This is in addition to the 5 million Sudanese who were already living in the country.