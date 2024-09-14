Two Dead, 29 Injured in Train Collision Near Zagazig

At least two people have been killed and 29 others injured in a train collision in Sharqia Governorate, Nile Delta, on Saturday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health.

Ambulances quickly arrived at the scene in Zagazig city, transporting the injured to Al-Ahrar Zagazig Teaching Hospital and Zagazig University Hospital.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has directed that immediate medical care be provided to the injured and has instructed the Ministry of Social Solidarity to ensure compensation for those affected by the accident.

A specialized committee has been formed to investigate the incident and determine the technical causes behind it.