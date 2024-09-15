US Releases $1.3 Billion in Military Aid to Egypt

The United States has announced the unconditional release of USD 1.3 billion in military aid to Egypt, highlighting Cairo’s significant role in mediating the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, announced the US State Department on Thursday.

“This decision is important to advancing regional peace and Egypt’s specific and ongoing contributions to US national security priorities, particularly to finalize a ceasefire agreement for Gaza, bring the hostages home, surge humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in need, and help bring an enduring end to the Israel-Hamas conflict,” a State Department spokesperson said.

For nearly 11 months, Egypt, alongside the US and Qatar, has facilitated indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas in an effort to secure a ceasefire amidst the Israeli war on Gaza. Egypt’s involvement in the conflict has been pivotal, with its strategic mediation positioning it as a key partner in Middle East peace efforts.

In addition to the Gaza ceasefire negotiations, Egypt has also played a crucial role in addressing the civil war in Sudan. Since the conflict erupted over 16 months ago, Egypt has hosted thousands of Sudanese refugees and led several diplomatic initiatives aimed at quelling the violence. The State Department spokesperson noted Egypt’s role in these efforts, underscoring Cairo’s broader regional importance.

According to the Associated Press, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the decision to release the military aid in a memo to Congress, bypassing conditions previously imposed by lawmakers over Egypt’s human rights record. Blinken waived these conditions for USD 225 million of the aid, citing Egypt’s efforts to stabilize the Middle East and its cooperation with US national security objectives, including brokering a ceasefire and facilitating humanitarian assistance for Palestinians in Gaza.

While the Biden administration’s decision has stirred debate with some, such as Human Rights Watch, critizing Egypt’s human rights record, Blinken informed Congress that Egypt had made progress in areas such as the release of political prisoners and the prevention of harassment of US citizens, justifying an additional USD 95 million in assistance. The State Department reaffirmed its commitment to continuing discussions with Egypt on human rights improvements, which it called “crucial to sustaining the strongest possible US-Egypt partnership.”

The US has provided military and economic aid to Egypt since the signing of the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel. The annual allocation of USD 1.3 billion in military assistance underscores the enduring strategic relationship between the two nations, with Cairo’s role in maintaining regional stability cited as a primary justification for the aid.