International Leaders Meet in Spain to Advance Two-State Solution for Israel and Palestine

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted a meeting on Saturday, 14 September, in Spain to discuss moving towards a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. In attendance were the foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Ireland, Norway and Slovenia, alongside the Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa.The foreign affairs chief of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, was also present.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Albares noted the states gathered at the meeting were “united in implementing the two-state solution”.

Sanchez’s Meeting

Meetings began at Sánchez’s residence before moving discussions to the Spanish foreign ministry.

Albares called for a ceasefire, the release of Israeli hostages and stressed the urgent need for “massive, immediate, and unimpeded entry of humanitarian aid” into the Gaza Strip. “The implementation of the two-state solution is the only way to ensure a just and lasting peace in the region through the peaceful and secure coexistence of the state of Palestine and the state of Israel.” he said.

The two-state solution aims to create an Israeli and Palestinian state which coexist peacefully alongside each other. There have been attempts to implement a two-state solution for decades, including in the 1993-1995 Oslo Accords, which have been reneged on by Israel with the expansion of Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argues that Oslo contradicted Israeli security and the Jewish people’s historical right to the land of Israel.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, speaking to Reuters, argued the meeting should also discuss the demobilization of Hamas and the normalization of relations between Israel and other Arab states.

Spain’s Position on Israel-Palestine

Sanchez has repeatedly criticized Israel’s war on Gaza. On 28 May, Spain along with Ireland and Norway formally recognized the existence of a Palestinian state, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and East Jerusalem, and called for other EU members to do the same.

On 6 June, Spain joined South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza.

Sanchez announced on 4 September that Spain plans to hold a bilateral summit between Spain and Palestine before the end of 2024, hoping to reach “several collaboration agreements between the two states”.

Historically, Spain has had closer ties to the Arab states than other EU nations.

Israel’s Response

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, claimed on X that “Borrell supports establishing a Palestinian terror state controlled by Iran, and the axis of evil against Israel, moderate Arab states, and Europe… This is Borrell’s legacy – anti-Semitism and hatred towards Israel.”

Borrell responded, “Accusing those who disagree with a government’s position of anti-Semitism makes no sense. There have unfortunately been examples in history of what it means to be anti-Semitic, and I don’t think we should play with big words that have had a tragic dimension in history.”

The latest war on Gaza started following the October 7 Hamas attacks, which saw 1,200 Israelis killed and 250 hostages kidnapped. Since then, Israel has occupied and striked Gaza repeatedly to eradicate Hamas. Currently, the Palestinian death toll stands at over 40,000, many of whom are children. Israel’s war on Gaza has incited greater urgency to develop a long-lasting two-state solution.