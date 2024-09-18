UN Passes Historic Resolution Calling for End to Israeli Occupation

In a landmark move, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) adopted a resolution on Wednesday calling for Israel to end its illegal occupation of Palestinian territories within one year. The nonbinding resolution passed with an overwhelming majority of 124 votes in favor, 12 against, and 43 abstentions, marking a significant moment in the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The resolution, described by Palestinian leaders as “historic,” demands that Israel bring “to an end without delay its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” and to do so within 12 months. The UNGA also urged Israel to make reparations for the damages incurred during the occupation, a move that further underscores the international community’s condemnation of Israeli actions in the region.

The UNGA resolution was submitted by Palestine, which holds permanent observer status at the United Nations. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas welcomed the decision, calling it a renewal of hope for the Palestinian people.

“The international consensus over this resolution renews the hopes of our Palestinian people – who are facing a comprehensive aggression and genocide in Gaza and the West Bank, including Jerusalem – to achieve its aspirations of freedom and independence and establishing a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Abbas said in a statement following the vote.

The resolution aligns with an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which concluded that Israel’s presence in the Palestinian territories is illegal under international law. The ICJ had ruled in July that Israel is abusing its status as an occupying power, with the construction of settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem violating the Fourth Geneva Convention, which prohibits the transfer of civilians into occupied territories.

The vote comes as Israel’s ongoing military operations in Gaza have caused widespread devastation, with over 41,250 Palestinians killed. The ICJ has also called on Israel to take steps to prevent genocide in Gaza and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.

Despite the strong international support for the resolution, Israel and its closest ally, the United States, voted against the measure, alongside countries such as Czech Republic, Hungary, and Argentina. In total, 12 countries opposed the resolution, while countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Ukraine, and Canada abstained from the vote. Other European powers, such as France, Belgium, Spain and Greece voted in favour.

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem during the 1967 war and annexed East Jerusalem in 1980, a move that remains unrecognized by the majority of the international community. Israeli settlements in the occupied territories have since expanded, now housing hundreds of thousands of Israelis, in violation of international law.

While the resolution is nonbinding, it is a powerful statement of global consensus against the Israeli occupation, which most countries view as a violation of international law.