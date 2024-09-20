Israeli Strike in Beirut Kills Eight and Injures 59

Israeli fighter jets carried out an airstrike in a southern Beirut neighborhood on Friday, September 20, leaving eight killed and 59 injured, Lebanon’s health ministry said.

Israeli officials described the operation as a “targeted strike” aimed at senior Hezbollah military commanders, including Ibrahim Aqil, the militia’s head of operations.

A source affiliated with Hezbollah confirmed to the AFP news agency that Ibrahim Aqil, the Iran-backed group’s second-in-command, was killed in the strike.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby stated that the U.S. was not notified in advance of Israel’s plan to target a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut. “I’m not aware of any prior notification of those strikes,” he said, adding, “that is not atypical.”

Israel has identified Aqil as the head of Hezbollah’s operations department, responsible for the group’s combat initiatives. His role grew following the assassination of leader Fouad Shukr, and he is accused of overseeing Hezbollah’s lethal operations in southern Lebanon.

Aqil has been placed on U.S. sanctions lists for his involvement in the bombings of the U.S. embassy and Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983.

This Israeli strike comes shortly after Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel of retaliation for recent attacks on party members and their families, which involved detonating communication devices.

This incident intensifies an already volatile year between Hezbollah and Israel. Hezbollah has faced substantial losses, including over 400 fighters due to Israeli strikes, and their top commander, Fuad Shukr, was killed in July.