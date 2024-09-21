Sheikh Salah Al-Tijani Arrested for Harassment

Giza security forces arrested Sheikh Salah Al-Din Al-Tijani on Friday after he was accused of harassment by a young woman on social media. Al-Tijani is scheduled to appear before the public prosecutor on Saturday morning as investigations into the case begin.

Additionally, the National Council for Women filed a complaint to the Public Prosecutor against Al-Tijani, noting that three other women have made similar complaints against him.

The arrest took place after a post on social media was shared by the woman who accused Al-Tijani of sending indecent images and indecent messages on their private chat.

She further explained, “This man claims to be the highest-ranking sheikh or human after the Prophet Mohamed. He insists that his orders must be obeyed without question or negotiation.”

The incident drew a lot of attention on social media, though the woman had not yet filed a formal complaint at the time.

In reaction to the accusations, Al-Tijani filed a defamation complaint against the woman and her father, claiming they had harmed his reputation.

Al Tijani is a well known Egyptian Imam and orthopedic surgeon, recognized for his expertise in Hadith and affiliation with the Tijany Sufi order.

Sufism is a branch of Islam that focuses on spiritual growth and inner purification through practices like prayer, chanting, and meditation.

Sufi followers, led by a sheikh, seek a closer connection to God by progressing through spiritual stages. In Egypt, Sufism is deeply rooted, with numerous orders that play a significant role in religious life and community activities.

According to a statement from the Tijani Sufi Order, Al-Tijani had been expelled from the group and is not affiliated with it.

Legal action is underway, with both parties set to appear before the public prosecutor