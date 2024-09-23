Egypt Calls for Immediate Ceasefire as Israeli Strikes Kill Over 356 in Lebanon

Egypt has condemned the recent escalation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, which have resulted in the deaths of over 356 people, including 24 children and 42 women. More than 1,246 people have been injured in the strikes, according to Lebanese health authorities.

In a statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the evening of 23 September, the Egyptian government expressed its “sincere solidarity with Lebanon and its brotherly people,” and reaffirmed its “complete rejection of any violations against the sovereignty of Lebanon and its territories.”

The statement comes as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah intensifies, with Egypt warning that continued Israeli aggression risks dragging the region into an all-out war. “Egypt calls for immediate intervention by international forces and the UN Security Council to stop Israel’s escalation,” the statement read, adding that the military escalation “threatens the fate of its people and the horizon of peace.”

Egypt also urged the swift implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a cessation of hostilities along the Lebanon-Israel border. The Foreign Ministry stressed that the resolution should be applied fully and without “selections,” advocating for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.

The situation in Lebanon has been deteriorating rapidly over the past week, following Israeli airstrikes that have targeted Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon. On Monday, Israel intensified its attacks, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians, including children and paramedics, according to Lebanon’s health ministry.

According to the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), the Israeli air force targeted more than 800 Hezbollah sites on Monday.

Lebanon’s Information Minister Ziad Makary has confirmed reports that residents of Beirut have been receiving phone messages from Israeli forces, urging them to leave areas where Hezbollah is believed to be operating or hiding weapons. Makary described the tactic as part of a “psychological war” against Lebanon.

Egypt’s Diplomatic Role

Egypt has played an active diplomatic role in the region, working to mediate ceasefires in Gaza and now calling for immediate intervention in Lebanon. Cairo has repeatedly warned that Israeli strikes on Gaza and Lebanon could destabilize the entire region, and it has been at the forefront of efforts to broker peace and prevent further escalation.

While the conflict is directly linked to Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza, the animosity between Israel and Hezbollah predates the Gaza war. Hezbollah, which is closely aligned with Iran, has fought multiple conflicts with Israel since its formation in the 1980s, including a 34-day war in 2006. The group has framed its recent actions as a show of solidarity with the Palestinians, but analysts believe its strategy also aims to divert Israeli military resources away from Gaza, where more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israel.

Egypt’s appeal for calm and its call for UN action reflect growing regional concerns that the conflict could spiral into a broader war.