EgyptAir Suspends Flights to Lebanon Amid Ongoing Conflict

In light of the escalating conflict in Lebanon, EgyptAir has announced the cancellation of its flights from Cairo to Beirut scheduled for Tuesday, 24 September.

The canceled flights include Flight MS713, originally set to depart at 5:00 AM, and Flight MS709, scheduled for 9:15 AM.

On its social media accounts, EgyptAir stated that these cancellations will remain in effect until the situation stabilizes. Travelers booked on these flights are encouraged to review their tickets by contacting EgyptAir’s customer service center.

This decision follows a series of Israeli airstrikes on 23 September targeting various locations of Hezbollah members in Lebanon. The country’s health ministry reported that at least 356 people have been killed in these airstrikes, including at least 24 children, with over 1,000 people wounded, prompting hospitals to cancel non-urgent operations to focus on treating the injured.

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) confirmed that they launched attacks on more than 300 Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah

Residents of Beirut have received evacuation messages via random phone texts through the landline network, urging them to leave areas where the Israeli Defence Forces believe Hezbollah is operating.

Lebanon’s Information Minister, Ziad Makary, confirmed that many citizens received these warnings through a unified telephone messaging system from the Israeli Defence Forces.

As the tensions continue to heighten, it remains unclear whether other flights may also be impacted.