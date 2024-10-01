How to Support Lebanon’s Displaced Population

Over one million people in Lebanon have been displaced due to the ongoing and devastating Israeli airstrikes, according to a statement from the United Nations. Families, health workers, the elderly, and children alike are struggling to find safe and secure shelter.

According to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, approximately 100,000 displaced individuals have fled to neighboring Syria. UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, tweeted an image showing hundreds of people packed together at a Syrian-Lebanese border crossing.

Without a stable place to live, displaced families become vulnerable not only to physical illnesses from poor nutrition but also to emotional trauma. Meeting their needs demands urgent attention and an understanding that even the most basic necessities, such as food and hygiene products, can make a significant difference.

Below are various resources to support Lebanon’s displaced population:

Beit Al Baraka

Beit El Baraka is a non-profit organization located in Beirut, Lebanon, focused on delivering humanitarian aid and social services to those in need. Their services include shelter, food distribution, and medical assistance.

Since the onset of Israel’s strikes, Beit Al Baraka has been caring for elderly individuals displaced from southern Lebanon, providing free meals, mattresses, pillows, and essential medications, as many of the elderly require ongoing treatment.

To send donations to Beit Al Baraka, visit this link.

The Beirut Marathon Association

During wartime, children’s mental health is deeply impacted. The Beirut Marathon Association has been actively involving children in various sports activities to help them cope with stress and emotional challenges. In addition, they also provide free meals, hygiene packs, mattresses, pillows, and other essentials for families and children.

They are also in the process of establishing a central kitchen at Al Mostakbal Public School, aimed at delivering hot and nutritious meals to displaced individuals.

To send donations to the Beirut Marathon Association, visit this link.

Souk El Tayeb

Souk El Tayeb is a social enterprise in Lebanon committed to preserving rural heritage and culinary traditions while supporting local farmers and promoting locally produced food.

One of their key programs is a community kitchen that prepares and distributes 4,500 meals per day to displaced Lebanese individuals. This provides essential sustenance to those in need. They also organize a farmers’ market where they not only sell fresh, locally sourced produce but also cook and provide free meals.

They currently need volunteers in the kitchen, funds and food donations. To donate, visit this link.

Lebanese Food Bank

The Lebanese Food Bank is a non-profit organization dedicated to addressing food insecurity in Lebanon. They collect surplus food from various sources, including hotels, restaurants, and supermarkets, and redistribute it to those in need, such as families, the elderly, and children.

They are currently distributing food and partnering with community kitchens to provide hot meals to families immediately, ensuring they receive timely nutrition. They also collaborate with various NGOs, such as V Square, to organize engaging activities for children and support their mental health.

To donate, visit this link.

UNHCR Lebanon

UNHCR Lebanon is focused on supporting displaced individuals and families facing the ongoing challenges of conflict and instability. They provide essential services, including shelter and blankets to ensure safety.

They also ensure access to clean water to support health and hygiene, alongside cash assistance to help families cover their basic needs. For the elderly and those with health issues, the UN organization also offers access to medical care.

To donate, visit this link.