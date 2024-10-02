Israel Bans UN Chief António Guterres from Entering the Country

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, announced on Wednesday that United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has been declared persona non grata ( an unacceptable person) and banned from entering the country, accusing him of bias against Israel.

The decision came amid rising tensions between Israel and the UN, with Katz stating that Guterres has failed to unequivocally condemn the recent attacks against Israel by Iran and other groups.

Katz criticized the UN chief for not denouncing the 7 October massacre committed by Hamas, nor leading efforts to classify the group as a terrorist organization.

“Anyone who cannot unequivocally condemn Iran’s heinous attack on Israel, as almost every country in the world has done, does not deserve to step foot on Israeli soil,” Katz said in a statement.

He went on to accuse Guterres of supporting groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, labeling him a “stain on the history of the UN.”

The ban comes as a result of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed launching dozens of missiles at Israel in retaliation for the killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Israel reported that around 10 million civilians were forced to seek shelter. The attack came as a result of Israel’s ground raids into Lebanon.