Mexico Offers Condolences to Families of Egyptians Killed in Border Shooting

Mexican Minister of Foreign Affairs Juan Ramón de la Fuente expressed his condolences to the Egyptian government and the families of the three Egyptians killed in last week’s shooting near the Guatemalan border, as per a statement by Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

De la Fuente conveyed his deep regret over the incident, which saw Mexican soldiers open fire on a truck carrying 33 migrants, killing six and injuring 10 others.

Among the victims were three Egyptians, along with migrants from Peru and Honduras. The shooting occurred in Chiapas, near the city of Tapachula, a known smuggling route near Mexico’s southern border.

During the call, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Badr Abdelatty urged the Mexican government to expedite the investigation and take swift action to repatriate the victims’ bodies.

He also stressed the need for adequate medical care for the injured and instructed Egypt’s ambassador in Mexico to travel to Chiapas to oversee the situation and ensure the victims’ needs were addressed.

De la Fuente confirmed that investigations are ongoing and assured Abdel Atty that Egypt would be informed of the findings once the investigation is completed.