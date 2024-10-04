Three Egyptians Among Migrants Killed By Mexian Soldiers

Mexican soldiers opened fire on a truck carrying migrants near the Guatemalan border on Tuesday, 1 October, killing six people.

According to a statement from Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, three of the victims were from Egypt, one from Peru, and one from Honduras, while the sixth remains unidentified. Ten others were wounded, but their conditions have not been disclosed.

The incident occurred near Tapachula, Chiapas, after soldiers reportedly heard gunfire and opened fire on a convoy of trucks that refused orders to stop. The region is a known smuggling route often controlled by cartels.

In response, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement expressing its deep concern over the deaths of Egyptian citizens in the incident.

The ministry confirmed it is closely following the situation. Minister Badr Abdel Atty instructed the consular sector and the Egyptian embassy in Mexico to engage with Mexican authorities and fully investigate the incident’s circumstances.

The ministry also extended its condolences to the victims’ families, praying for mercy and offering support.

Peru’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the death of a Peruvian national and has demanded an investigation into the killings.

This incident is Mexico’s deadliest killing of migrants since 2021 when police in Tamaulipas killed 17 migrants.