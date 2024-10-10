Bolivia Joins Case Against Israel for Alleged Genocide at ICJ

Bolivia has formally joined South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Wendesday 9 October, alleging that Israel’s military actions in Gaza constitute violations of the UN Genocide Convention.

This move adds Bolivia to a growing list of countries—including Colombia, Libya, Spain, and Mexico—supporting the case against Israel, which has strongly denied the accusations.

Bolivia initially severed diplomatic ties with Israel in November, condemning what it called “disproportionate” attacks on Gaza.

In its recent submission to the ICJ, Bolivia asserted that “Israel’s genocidal war continues, and the Court’s orders remain dead letters to Israel.” The ICJ had previously ruled in January that Israel must take all necessary measures to prevent acts of genocide during its military operations and ensure that UN investigators have “unimpeded access” to Gaza for their inquiries.

The Palestinian health ministry reported that the ongoing conflict has resulted in over 42,010 deaths and nearly 100,000 injuries, predominantly among women and children.

Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), described the conditions in Gaza as unspeakable.

“One year has passed and not a day goes by without families in Gaza being subjected to unspeakable suffering, as forced displacement, disease, hunger, and death have become the daily norm for 2 million people trapped in a bombed-out and besieged enclave,” said Lazzarini.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the ICJ’s interim ruling as “outrageous,” insisting that Israel will continue its “just war.”

Rights organizations, such as Amnesty International, have criticized Israel for failing to comply with the ICJ’s orders, stating that the country has not taken the necessary steps to mitigate the humanitarian crisis.