Israeli Minister Says Jewish State Will Expand in Parts of Egypt, Syria, and Lebanon

In a recent documentary, Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich outlined plans for a Jewish State that encompasses all of Palestinian territory up to the Jordan River, as well as ambitions to extend to territories in Egypt and the Syrian capital of Damascus, as well as territories reaching Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

The documentary titled Israel: Extremists in Power, produced by Arte Reportage, a Franco-German news magazine, was released this month. It centers on two extremist ministers: National Security Minister Itamar ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In the documentary, Smotrich expresses his desire for a “Jewish state,” stating, “It is written that the future of Jerusalem is to expand to Damascus.” He further claims that this vision includes territories in Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Egypt, and even Saudi Arabia.

The documentary underscores that, while this perspective may seem extreme, it is already accepted as part of the public discourse in Israel.

When the interviewer asked if Smotrich believed the borders of the Jewish state should go beyond the Jordan River, he replied, “Absolutely, but slowly… Our esteemed religious elders used to say that the future of Jerusalem would extend as far as Damascus.”

This is not the first instance of Israel’s extremists advocating for the conquest of additional territories in the region. The current Israeli government is the most right-wing in the nation’s history, and since October 7, several videos have surfaced online showing Israeli soldiers raising their flag in areas of Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Rising Regional Fears

Since the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 of last year, Israel has been engaged in a war that has drawn widespread international criticism and prompted the initiation of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

The Middle East is currently experiencing heightened tensions due to the ongoing Israeli conflict in Gaza and Lebanon, raising fears of a potential full-scale regional war. Israel’s year-long campaign in Gaza has resulted in the deaths of over 41,800 people, primarily women and children.

Recently, Israel has broadened its military operations from Gaza into Lebanon, following nearly a year of low-level skirmishes with Hezbollah. This marks the first major offensive since Israel’s last invasion of Lebanon in 2006.