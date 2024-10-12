Airstrikes Devastate Jabalia Refugee Camp in Gaza, Leaving Many Missing

On the evening of 11 October, Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that Israeli strikes in the Jabalia area, the largest of Gaza’s historical refugee camps in the northern part of the territory, had killed 30 people.

Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the Gaza Civil Defense, which is affiliated with Hamas, reported that the airstrike on Jabalia, which struck around 10 P.M local time, resulted in “12 deaths, including women and children,” noting that 14 people are missing and appear to be trapped under the rubble.

Additionally, Ahmed Kahlout, the Director of Civil Defense in northern Gaza, reported that 18 people had been killed in a series of airstrikes targeting the city and its refugee camp. He noted that the strikes hit “eight schools” within the camp, which were being used as shelters for displaced residents.

According to Basal and Kahlout, a total of at least 110 people were injured in the airstrikes throughout Friday, 11 October.

Last week, the Israeli army declared that it had encircled the Jabalia area and issued evacuation orders, asserting that the evacuation was intended to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

For its part, Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) reported today on 12 October that thousands of people are trapped in the Jabalia camp as Israeli forces continue their bombardment, following a week of strikes that Israel executed.

Since the onset of Israel’s conflict with Gaza on October 7, recent reports from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) reveal a staggering toll: more than 41,000 Palestinians have lost their lives, with a significant number being women and children. The violence has also left over 96,600 individuals injured, while countless others remain trapped beneath the rubble of buildings leveled by Israeli airstrikes.