Egypt Condemns Israel’s Seizure of UNRWA Headquarters

In an official statement on Sunday, 13 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Immigration of Egypt condemned Israel’s announcement to seize land housing the headquarters of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Jerusalem.

Israel announced that it will take over the land on Thursday, October 10, planning to transform this site into a new settlement outpost, a move that Egypt views as a significant violation of international law.

The Egyptian government expressed concern over Israel’s ongoing efforts to undermine the activities of UNRWA and damage the agency’s reputation which plays a crucial role in supporting Palestinian refugees.

Egypt denounced these actions as obvious violations of international humanitarian law, the United Nations Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions.

The country called on the United Nations’ Security Council to take responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. Egypt also urged all members of the international community to support UNRWA amidst the attacks it faces from Israeli authorities.

Furthermore, Egypt warned that this recent decision could have dangerous consequences that threaten the integrity of other international organizations by emphasizing the collective responsibility of UN member states to confront such actions, which could undermine the international legal system established in the 1940s.