Students Killed in Ain Sokhna Bus Crash

At least seven people were killed and 25 others injured in a bus crash on the Galala-Ain Sokhna Road, heading towards Zafarana-Suez, late on Monday, 8 October, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population.

The victims included students from Galala University, according to a statement from the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

University President Dr. Mohamed El-Shinawi, Minister of Higher Education Dr. Ayman Ashour, and University Board Chairman Dr. Adel El-Adawy extended their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased students.

The university also confirmed that it is providing full medical and therapeutic care for the injured students.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that 24 ambulances were dispatched to the crash site to provide emergency medical assistance.

The injured were transferred to the Suez Medical Complex, while rescue operations are still ongoing.

Minister of Health Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar is closely monitoring the provision of medical and emergency services to the victims.

He further directed the Healthcare Authority to raise medical preparedness levels in response to the incident.

This incident follows a separate accident on Sunday, 13 October 2024, when a train collision in the Upper Egyptian governorate of Minya resulted in three deaths and 20 injuries.

In 2023, Egypt saw a 24.5 percent drop in road accident fatalities, with deaths decreasing to 5,861 from 7,762 in 2022, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).