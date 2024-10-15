Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman Visits Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi welcomed His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, at Cairo International Airport on Tuesday.

Following the royal’s arrival, the leaders proceeded to Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace, where an official reception ceremony was held.

The high-profile visit was marked by a bilateral meeting, followed by expanded discussions attended by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and key delegations from both nations.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi underscored the deep, strategic ties between Egypt and Saudi Arabia. The President emphasized the importance of ongoing cooperation amid growing regional threats, highlighting the mutual commitment to reinforcing the historical ties between the two nations.

A significant outcome of the meeting was the formal establishment of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council, a new bilateral body co-chaired by President Al-Sisi and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The council aims to enhance institutional cooperation and oversee the continuous development of relations between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to deepening its ties with Egypt. He emphasized the importance of building on the countries’ shared history to advance political, economic, and developmental collaboration. Discussions between the two leaders highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen economic partnerships, particularly in the fields of investment, trade, energy, transportation, and tourism.

The leaders also focused on the tense regional situation, particularly Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon. Both leaders agreed on the critical need for de-escalation and emphasized that establishing a sovereign Palestinian state, in line with international resolutions, is the only viable solution for achieving lasting peace. The two leaders expressed their concern over the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Lebanon, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to policies that could exacerbate tensions.

The talks further addressed several pressing regional issues, including the security of the Red Sea and the conflicts in Sudan, Libya, and Syria.

At the conclusion of the discussions, the two leaders formalized agreements, including the launch of the Egyptian-Saudi Supreme Coordination Council and a mutual investment protection agreement aimed at encouraging and safeguarding investments between the two countries.